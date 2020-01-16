Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, & Other Malayalam Actors Who Debuted In The Last Decade

A small little State in the southern end of India, Kerala, has given many talents in the film industry. With more than 100 movies a year, Mollywood is known for its path-breaking cinema. Here is a list of actors, who made a mark in the last decade in Mollywood, with their acting chops and smart movie choices. Have a look.

Also Read | Malayalam Actors Dileep And Kavya Madhavan Welcome Their First Child Together

Malayalam actors debuted in the last decade

Nivin Pauly

The popular Malayalam actor made his Mollywood debut with Vineeth Srinivasan's Malarvadi Arts Club. The movie, released in 2009, managed to catch the attention of the moviegoers with his sincere and honest performances. In a decade long acting career, Nivin Pauly has featured in some of the biggest hits of the decade like Premam, 1983, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Bangalore Days, among others.

Dulquer Salmaan

The son of legendary actor Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan made his celluloid debut with Srinath Rajendran's Second Show. The movie, that released in 2012, went in thin air, making Dulquer Salmaan a face in the crowd. In a short span, the actor has managed to encaptivate the hearts of the audiences with his performance in movies like Bangalore Days, Charlie, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, among others.

Also Read | Malayalam Actors Who Have A Different Name For Their Screen Presence

Fahadh Faasil

The elder son of the legendary director Faazil, Fahad Faazil, made an unconventional debut with a segment in anthology, Kerala Cafe. Debuted in 2009, Fahad Faasil has proved his acting mettle with movies like Chaappa Kurish, Friday, Amen, Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum, among others.

Nazriya Nazim

Before making her Mollywood debut, Nazriya Nazim was known for her anchoring skills. The popular Malayalam actor, who made her acting debut with Revathy S. Verma's Maad Dad, has featured in a slew of hit films like Neram, Bangalore Days, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Koode, among others.

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Doctor by profession, Aishwarya Lekshmi made her celluloid debut with Althaf Salim's Njandukalude Nattil Oridevela. Playing the role of Rachel, the actor impressed the movie-goers with her acting chops. After her impressive debut, the Mollywood actor has featured in a slew of Malayalam movies like Varathan, Mayaanadhi, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, among others.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Has A Number Of Luxury Cars; Here's All You Need To Know About Them

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas made his celluloid debut by playing the role of a politician in Martin Parkkat's ABCD: American Born Confused Desi. After an impressive debut, the actor went on to work in movies like Guppy, Ezra, Godha, Theevandi, Mayaanadhi, among others. Touted to be the next big thing in Mollywood, Tovino has a slew of movies in his kitty.

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen, who made her Bollywood debut with R. Balki's Mission Mangal, made her acting debut with a segment in Malayalam movie, Kerala Cafe. In a short span of 10 years, the actor has proliferated to all South Indian film industries. With a slew of movies in the making, Nithya Menen is one of the sought after actors of Mollywood.

Other notable Malayalam movie debutants of the last decade:

Nimisha Sajayan

Soubin Sahir

Shane Nigam

Rajisha Vijayan

Madonna Sebastian

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan In 2020: 'Kurup', 'Varane Avashyamund' & Other Upcoming Releases

(Promo Image Courtesy: Aishwarya Lekshmi & Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.