Fahadh Faasil's 'Trance' Gets Postponed, Will Now Release On THIS Date

Popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil took to his social media to share an interesting update related to his upcoming movie, Trance. The film that was in the news after alleged reports of censor issues; has been certified with a U/A certificate, and in the course, the makers have decided to push the movie by a week. Here is the new release date of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim starrer Trance.

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim's 'Trance' To Hit The Screens On THIS Date

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim starrer Trance will now release on this date

The social media post shared by Fahadh Faasil on February 11, reveals that the upcoming movie will now release on February 20, 2020. According to reports, the reason for the delay is the untimely altercations issued by the Censor Board, Kerala. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead, is one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies.

Trance, which was initially slated to hit the marquee last year, was postponed due to impending special effects. The movie that has an ensemble cast consisting of Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose, among others, will also mark the acting debut of Tamil director Gautam Menon. The Anwar Rasheed directorial is reported to narrate the tale of a fisherman, who after getting mystical powers turns into a goldlike figure for many.

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil In 2020: From 'Trance' To 'Malik', Movies To Hit The Screens This Year

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil's ‘Trance’ In A Censorship Brawl Over A Provocative 8-minute Long Sequence?

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is reportedly busy shooting for Mahesh Narayan's Malik. The forthcoming movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Joju George, and Maala Parvathi in the lead, is reported to be based on a real-life story. For the role in the film, Fahadh is reported to have lost a significant amount of weight. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is reported to hit the marquee by 2020.

Also Read | Nazriya Nazim's First Look From The Upcoming Movie Trance Is Out

(Promo Image Courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.