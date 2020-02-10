Fahadh Faasil's ‘Trance’ In A Censorship Brawl Over A Provocative 8-minute Long Sequence?

In the wee hours of Sunday, popular trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to his social media to reveal that the Anwar Rasheed's Trance is engaged in a censorship brawl. According to his social media post, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Trivandrum, has sent the movie to the revising committee in Mumbai over an 8-minute long sequence.

Check out Sreedhar Pillai's social media post:

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim's 'Trance' To Hit The Screens On THIS Date

According to media reports, CBFC Kerala wanted Anwar Rasheed to cut an 8-minute long scene that they felt might hurt the religious sentiments of different communities. But Rasheed was adamant and refused to budge, so the CBFC referred the film to Mumbai. According to the reports, the makers of Trance are hoping that the matters get solved soon as the Malayalam movie is slated to hit screens on February 14, 2020.

Also Read | 'Trance's New Song 'Noolupoya' Out: Fans Get A Glimpse Into Fahadh & Nazriya's Characters

The upcoming movie, starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead, will reportedly narrate the tale of a fisherman, who after getting mystical powers turns into a goldlike figure for many. The Anwar Rasheed directorial has an ensemble cast consisting of Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose, among others. Trance will also mark the acting debut of popular Tamil director Gautam Vasudevan Menon, who is known for movies like Yennai Arindhaal, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Achcham Yenbhadu Madamaiyada, among others.

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil In 2020: From 'Trance' To 'Malik', Movies To Hit The Screens This Year

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is reportedly busy shooting for Mahesh Narayan's Malik. The forthcoming movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Joju George, and Maala Parvathi in the lead, is reported to be based on a real-life story. For the role in the film, Fahadh is reported to have lost a significant amount of weight. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is reported to hit the marquee by 2020.

Also Read | Nazriya Nazim's First Look From The Upcoming Movie Trance Is Out

(Promo Image Courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.