Fahadh Faasil In 2020: From 'Trance' To 'Malik', Movies To Hit The Screens This Year

2019 has been a monumental year for Fahadh Faasil, who apart from making an impressive mark with his role in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, also sailed through alien waters with his negative character in Madhu C. Narayanan's Kumbalangi Nights. With a total of three movies in 2019, Fahadh Faasil managed to impress the audiences and critics, who seem to be in awe of Fahadh's acting skills.

Fahadh Faasil's movies in 2020

After an exciting 2019, this year ahead seems to be even more exciting for all Fahadh Faasil fans. With movies like Trance and Malik in the pipeline, the popular actor is all set to impress the audience with his acting chops. Here are some of the movies of Fahadh Faasil that will hit the marquee in 2020.

Trance

The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead, will bring back the real-life couple after a hiatus of 6 years. The two were last seen in Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days. The Anwar Rasheed directorial is supposed to be a fantasy-thriller, which might have Fahadh playing the role of a Godman. The Malayalam movie that will mark the return of Rasheed to direction after 5 Sundarikal (2013) will release on the silver screen on February 14, 2020.

Malik

The forthcoming movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Joju George, Maala Parvathi, Nimisha Sajayan, and Dileesh Pothan in the lead, will reportedly narrate a real-life story covering different time periods. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial will reportedly see Fahadh Faasil in a new look. Reportedly, the actor has gone through a drastic physical transformation for the film. The multi-starrer, produced by Anto Joseph is slated to hit the marquee by April 2020.

Apart from the following movie, Fahadh Faasil is reported to be in talks with directors for a slew of movies. According to media reports, the actor also has Siju S. Bava's Naale. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Isha Talwar, and Mukesh in the lead, is reportedly in the making. However, neither the makers nor the actors have confirmed any information related to the project.



