Filmyzilla Leaks Netflix's 'Cursed' Web Series To Watch Online And Download

Filmyzilla is an infamous torrent website that often leaks movies and TV shows as soon as they are officially released. Filmyzilla is one of India's biggest torrent platforms and it is often compared to Tamilrockers, Movies123, and other such illegal piracy websites. Recently, Filmyzilla leaked the American fantasy drama web series, Cursed. The Cursed web series was just released on Netflix on July 17, 2020.

Filmyzilla leaks Cursed, a Netflix American fantasy drama web series

Cursed is a recently released Netflix web series that is based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler's illustrated novel of the same name. The show is a dark re-imagining of the popular Arthurian legend. The entire series follows the story of Nimue, a young heroine who is destined to become the Arthurian Lady of the Lake. She also possesses a mysterious gift that makes her an important figure in the story.

After the death of her mother, Nimue joins forces with a mercenary named Arthur. She then decides to help Arthur find the wizard Merlin. Arthur also wants to give Merlin an ancient sword called Excalibur. However, Nimue and Arthur face many hurdles along their journey. Their biggest nemesis is King Uther and his Red Paladins. Through her actions, Nimue becomes a symbol of courage and rebellion for her people.

Cursed is co-created by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, who also created the novel that the show is based on. The show only has ten episodes that were all released on Netflix. Katherine Langford plays the lead role of Nimue, while Devon Terrell plays the role of Arthur.

Gustaf Skarsgård features in the prominent role of Merlin, the wizard from Arthurian legend. Other actors involved in the project include Peter Mullan as Father Carden, Lily Newmark as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine, and Sebastian Armesto as Kind Uther Pendragon. The music for the show was composed by Jeff Russo.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

