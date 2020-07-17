Filmyzilla Leaks Ragini Prajwal's Prime Video Movie 'Law', Film Available For Download

There are several piracy websites on the internet like Movierulz, 123movies, TamilRocker and others. Filmyzilla is one such torrent website that is infamous for leaking movies, TV shows and web series. Filmyzilla usually leaks the entire movies and TV shows as soon as they are released officially.

Due to Filmyzilla's illegal piracy, the movie and TV industry incurs huge losses. Law is a Kannada-language legal drama film that was just released on Prime Video on July 17, 2020. The movie has already been leaked online by Filmyzilla and other piracy websites.

Law movie illegally shared online by Filmyzilla

Law is a legal drama film directed by Raghu Samarth. The movie marks the debut of Ragini Prajwal as an actor. Moreover, the film was the very first Kannada movie to release directly on Amazon Prime Video without a prior theatrical release. The movie stars Ragini Prajwal in the lead role of Nandini.

Alongside Ragini Prajwal, the movie also stars Mukhyamantri Chandru in a prominent role as the judge. Other actors involved in the project are Siri Prahlad, Achyuth Kumar, Sudha Rani, Avinash, Krishna Hebbale, Rajesh Nataranga, Mandya Ramesh, Sunetra Pandith, and Moogu Suresh.

In a statement to the media, Ragini Prajwal claimed that Law was a movie that needed to be watched by all girls and women. She also stated that her character, Nandini, was fighting for all women in India.

The movie tells the story of a law student named Nandini who files a case of gang-rape against three men who are sons of powerful politicians. Nandini, being a law student, represents herself in court. Initially all the evidence points in favour of Nandini. But eventually, CBI investigator Parthasarathy Brahma realises that there is more to this case than what meets the eye.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

