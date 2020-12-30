Filmyzilla Leaks Latest Movie 'Coolie No 1' For Download On Its Ill-famed Website

In India, digital piracy of content is still a huge problem for the entertainment industry. Despite the strong rules and regulations set by the government, various websites are still involved in piracy of content online. Various movies and TV shows released in the last few months on different OTT platforms.

Several movies and web series had to suffer huge losses as the content was leaked online on illegal piracy websites. Filmyzilla is one such notorious website which is known for leaking movies and TV shows on its ill-famed website. Recently, Filmyzilla has leaked the big-budget movie Coolie No 1 on its illegal website within days of its release. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Filmyzilla leaks Coolie No 1 movie

The notorious website Filmyzilla has made the Coolie No 1 download available for users all over the world. People from across the globe can now access the Filmyzilla website and do Coolie No 1 full movie download without paying anything. The movie was originally released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

After days of its official release, the Coolie No 1 full movie download is now been made available on the website. However, viewers are advised to not do the Coolie No 1 download from Filmyzilla and instead go for the legal and ethical way to stream the movie. Anyone with an active subscription of Amazon Prime Video can watch the movie on their devices.

About Coolie No 1

Coolie No 1 released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The movie helmed by David Dhawan features Sara Ali Khan, David Dhawan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi among others in key roles. It is the remake of David Dhawan’s hit film of the same name starring Govinda in the lead. Here is a look at the Coolie No 1 trailer.

Government vs illegal piracy websites

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and Movierulz have had a track record of releasing films illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

