Filmyzilla Leaks Latest Horror Movie 'Durgamati' For Download On Its Illegal Website

India is one of the countries where digital piracy is still a huge problem. During the past few months, there have been several movies and shows that released on OTT platforms. Despite the strong rules and regulations against digital piracy of content in India, several movies and series have been leaked on illegal websites. In a recent turn of events, the notorious digital piracy website Filmyzilla has leaked the latest movie Durgamati. Filmyzilla has made the Durgamati download available on its illegal website.

Durgamati full movie download made available on Filmyzilla

The Hindi-language horror movie was officially released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020. Within days of its release, the Durgamati full movie download was made available on Filmmyzilla’s website. The users on the internet can get the Durgamati download on their devices illegally from Filmyzilla without paying anything.

This leaking of Durgamati movie on the ill-famed website is expected to leave a huge dent in the profits for the makers and the OTT platform. People are advised to not do Durgamati download on piracy websites like Filmyzilla and use proper methods to watch the movie. Anyone with an active Amazon Prime subscription will be able to watch the movie on their devices.

About Durgamati

The horror film which released this Friday is helmed by G. Ashok. It is a remake of his own Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie. The movie features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role of Chanchal Chauhan IAS and Durgamati. Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill are also playing key roles in the movie. Durgamati review has been mostly positive. Here is a look at the trailer of the film.

Government against such illegal piracy websites

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and Movierulz have had a track record of releasing films illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Image Credits: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

