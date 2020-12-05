Filmyzilla Leaks Swara Bhaskar Starrer 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag' Post Its OTT Release

Filmyzilla is an Indian torrent site that has been responsible for leaking many newly released Bollywood and Hollywood movies and shows. Pirating is one of the major challenges that big film production companies are facing and Filmyzilla is amongst the many Indian sites that pirate newly released streaming content and movies. Recently Filmyzilla released the latest Netflix show starring Swara Bhaskar, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Read on to know more.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag download on Filmyzilla

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is an Indian web series starring Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar and is directed by Debbie Rao and Abi Varghese. She show is produced by David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran. Alongside Swara Bhasker, the series also stars Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh, Varun Thakur, and Girish Kulkarni in the lead roles.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag was released on Netflix December 4. However, shortly after its web release of the release, fans were shocked to see that it was available on the pirated Indian torrent website Filmyzilla. Recently the infamous torrent website also leaked Bobby Deol starrer Class of ’83, Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay 2 and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz. It also leaked a download link for the Amazon Prime show Patal Lok was also leaked on Filmyzilla shortly after its release. The torrent website has now provided a Bhaag Beanie Bhaag movie download link for Bollywood fans on its website.

In addition to this, the torrent website already has a huge stack of freshly released films such as Chhapaak, War, Gullyboy, Good News, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and more. Hollywood films such as Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King and John Wick 3 were also recently leaked by Filmyzilla. In addition to this Filmyzilla has also leaked many regional movies and web series.

A report in The Indian Express reveals that movie piracy is considered illegal in India, the USA and many different countries. The Indian government has banned sites like Filmyzilla movies download, Movierulz, 123movies and TamilRockers from Google. However, seemingly these sites keep creating domain extensions from .com. .info, .best, .in, .uk and more to tackle the efforts made by the government to stop the leak of movies on such websites.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Review

On its IMDb page, the show has received an alarmingly low rating of only 2.4 out of 10. However, the show has received amazingly netizens on Twitter. Here are some tweets about the show.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

