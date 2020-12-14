Filmyzilla Leaks Gashmeer & Yudhishthir Starrer 'Shrikant Bashir' Post OTT Release

Pirating is one of the major challenges that big film production companies are facing and Filmyzilla is amongst the many Indian sites that pirate newly released streaming content and movies. Recently it released the latest SonyLiv series titled Shrikant Bashir. Sony Liv has been coming up with a different variety of shows on its platform. After Scam 1992, it has been garnering attention with Shrikant Bashir.

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy, Shakti Mohan And Mukti Mohan Shake A Leg At Punit Pathak's Wedding; See Videos

Filmyzilla leaks 'Shrikant Bashir' for full series download

Shrikant Bashir had a world premiere and released on Sony Liv on December 11, 2020, Friday. The first episode of Shrikant Bashir is free for the audience to watch on Sony Liv, while for the next ones, people need to have a subscription. Meanwhile, the torrent website called Filmyzilla has released Shrikant Bashir full series download. Filmyzilla already has a huge stack of freshly released films such as Chhapaak, War, Gullyboy, Good News, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and more. Hollywood films such as Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King and John Wick 3 were also recently leaked by Filmyzilla a few months ago. In addition to this, Filmyzilla has also leaked many regional South Indian movies and web series.

Movie piracy is considered illegal in India, the USA and many different countries. A report in Indian Express reveals that the Indian government has banned sites like Filmyzilla movies download, Movierulz, 123movies, TamilRockers and other similar torrent websites from Google. However, seemingly these sites keep creating domain extensions from .com. .info, .best, .in, .uk and still continue to exist. In the same way 'Shrikant Bashir download' link is available on Filmyzilla, however, the website changes its domain extensions many times to save themselves from the radar of anti-piracy bureaus.

ALSO READ| As Siddhant Kapoor Quarantines In Goa, Fans Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

ALSO READ| Is 'Undekhi' Based On A True Story? All About Sony Liv's Crime Series

'Shrikant Bashir' review

Shrikant Bashir on Sony Liv features Yudhistheer Singh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles. Meanwhile, stars like Ahmad Khan, Pooja Gaur, Imran Javed, Ashmita Gaur, among others, will play supporting characters. This Santosh Shetty-directorial revolves around the lives of two RAW Agents Shrikant and Bashir, who work for the security of the country. The duo has a completely different way of approach of handling things however when the nation is at stake, the polar opposites join hands to work together for the security of our country. The web series received a rating of 5.4/10 on IMDb.

The webs series showcases new faces as the leads and the TV series gets completed in 26 episodes of 30 minutes each. Even though the length of the series is higher as compared to the other Indian web series, yet the TV series is regarded as a smooth show, which is not heavy on the mind and could be binge-watched by those who like investigative and patriotic series.

ALSO READ| Rana Daggubati & Raja Kumari Pay Musical Tribute To 'victory Venkastesh' On His Birthday

ALSO READ| Jwala Gutta Calls Fiance Vishnu Vishal 'Mera Hero' While Posing At Her Sister's Wedding

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.