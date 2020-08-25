Flipkart Video’s ‘Fake Or Not?’ Busts 10 Common Myths Related To COVID-19

As researchers continue to study the novel coronavirus, misinformation and fake news surrounding the virus has flooded online platforms. Last month, Flipkart Video launched a new show titled ‘Fake or Not?’ in an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation and help people identify real from fake.

The show, in support of the United Nations’ ‘Verified’ campaign, is aimed at educating users by debunking fake content, while encouraging them to be mindful of the news and information they come across. The show is being hosted by Mallika Dua who has explored a new role as news anchor Mythika Dutt to counter this growing threat of misinformation.

Mythika Dutt, a news anchor and host of ‘Fake or Not?’, tackles fake news and fight ignorance through her news segment. Along with quashing inaccurate news, the new quiz show from Flipkart Video Originals also busts common myths that people have come to believe as facts, with a fun twist.

Here are some of the most irrational myths quelled on the show:

Claim: COVID-19 can be transmitted through mosquito bites.

Reality: A common misconception that COVID-19 virus can be transmitted through the bite of a mosquito. Research suggests that the infection passes on from person-to-person via droplets from the nose or mouth that spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales.

Claim: Spraying alcohol or chlorine on your body kills COVID-19

Reality: While alcohol-based sanitizers are proven to be useful in curbing the spread of COVID-19, spraying alcohol or chlorine on one’s self does not reduce the potency of the virus.

Claim: Continuous use of sanitiser can cause skin cancer

Reality: According to research reports, the use of sanitizers with 70% of alcohol content are best suited in battling the virus and are not harmful to the skin.

Claim: Pneumonia vaccine can protect you from COVID-19

Reality: Although there are some common symptoms between pneumonia and COVID-19, it is not true that the Pneumonia vaccine can protect you from COVID-19. The world is still looking to find an effective vaccine for COVID.

Claim: Rinsing nose with saline prevents COVID-19 infection

Reality: Doctors and medical professionals around the globe have advised people to constantly wash their hands and reduce the number of times they touch their face. However, the notion that rinsing your nose with saline will prevent COVID-19 infection is fake and is not supported by any research.

Claim: Eating garlic can protect you from COVID-19

Reality: There are certain vegetables and fruits that are said to help build one's immunity and increase the chances of our body fighting infections naturally. As proven by research, garlic helps the human body build immunity but unfortunately cannot protect people from contracting the virus.

Claim: COVID-19 Swab tests damage the blood-brain barrier.

Reality: The swab test for COVID-19 involves one using an earbud and touching it to the back of the throat to get a sample of the saliva. The news that this test damages the blood-brain barrier is not just fake but also not possible.

Claim: WHO accepts home remedy cure for COVID-19

Reality: The World Health Organisation has been working round the clock to help the world battle this pandemic and come up with a cure but the UN health agency accepting home remedies as a cure for COVID-19 is nothing but fake news.

Claim: Drinking alcohol will protect you from COVID-19 infection

Reality: Many people believe that alcohol kills viruses due to its antibacterial properties and the proven usefulness of alcohol-based sanitizers in battling the spread of COVID-19. The oral consumption of alcohol will, however, not protect you from being infected.

Claim: WHO claims that asymptomatic patients cannot spread COVID-19

Reality: While the media has been engulfed with information around asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, the news about WHO claiming that asymptomatic patients cannot spread the virus is completely fake. In fact, it is the absolute opposite.

