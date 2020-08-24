Moto One Fusion Plus Next Sale On Flipkart; Details About Sale, Price, Specs And More

The Motorola One Fusion plus was launched on June 16, 2020, on Flipkart and goes live on sale via Flipkart soon. The phone comes with some incredible features such as 6 GB RAM with Triad camera set-up. The last time Moto One Fusion Plus went on sale it was quickly sold out on the e-commerce website. The Moto One Fusion plus sale shall be going live on sale on Flipkart again.

Moto One Fusion Plus next sale

After Motorola One Fusion plus went live on sale on June 22 on Flipkart, it got quickly sold out. As per the Flipkart Sale promotion page of One Fusion plus, the phone is going to go on sale once again. The Moto One Fusion plus sale date is August 27, 2020. Motorola Fusion plus is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 17,499 only. It has certain other offers available on the phone which are offered by the e-commerce website. Take a look at additional offers below.

Motorola one fusion plus offers

Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards

10% Instant Discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards Bank Offer: Flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value Rs 750/-

Flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value Rs 750/- Bank Offer: Flat Rs 75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs 7,500/-

Flat Rs 75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs 7,500/- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Bank Offer: 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Special Price: Extra Rs 2500 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Extra Rs 2500 discount(price inclusive of discount) No cost EMI Rs 1,459/month. Standard EMI also available

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with

Aspect ratio: 19.5:9

Processor: Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

RAM: 6 GB RAM

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Expandable memory: Up to 1 TB with microSD

Operating system: Android v10

Rear Camera: 64MP (primary with f/1.8 aperture, 0.8μm) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12μm) + 5MP (macro with f/2.4 aperture, 1.12μm) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm)

Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 1μm

Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm

Weight: 210g

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, USB Type-C

Battery: 5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging

Colours: Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colours

Warranty on the product

Flipkart is offering complete mobile protection for 1 year. It will do genuine repairs of broken screen and liquid damages with free pick up and drop at just Rs 599. Moreover, Flipkart also offers a warranty assistant plan for a year which is done by Flipkart protect. At Rs 99, Flipkart gives complete assistance for in warranty phone repairs with doorstep pickup and drop. The warranty is available for 1 year.

