Moto One Fusion Plus Next Sale On Flipkart; Details About Sale, Price, Specs And More

The Motorola One Fusion plus was launched on June 16, 2020, on Flipkart and goes live on sale via Flipkart soon. The phone comes with some incredible features such as 6 GB RAM with Triad camera set-up. The last time Moto One Fusion Plus went on sale it was quickly sold out on the e-commerce website. The Moto One Fusion plus sale shall be going live on sale on Flipkart again.
After Motorola One Fusion plus went live on sale on June 22 on Flipkart, it got quickly sold out. As per the Flipkart Sale promotion page of One Fusion plus, the phone is going to go on sale once again. The Moto One Fusion plus sale date is August 27, 2020. Motorola Fusion plus is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 17,499 only. It has certain other offers available on the phone which are offered by the e-commerce website. Take a look at additional offers below.
Flipkart is offering complete mobile protection for 1 year. It will do genuine repairs of broken screen and liquid damages with free pick up and drop at just Rs 599. Moreover, Flipkart also offers a warranty assistant plan for a year which is done by Flipkart protect. At Rs 99, Flipkart gives complete assistance for in warranty phone repairs with doorstep pickup and drop. The warranty is available for 1 year.
