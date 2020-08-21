Flipkart Announces Nokia Media Streamer In India; Get Price And Features

Flipkart has recently launched a new media streaming device for television sets in partnership with Nokia. The device is called Nokia Media Streamer and it can be used to stream your favourite content right from smartphone and other devices to your smart TV. It is powered by Android 9, with in-built support Bluetooth, Google Assistant and Chromecast.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Leaked Online As An Affordable Alternative In S20 Series

Nokia Media Streamer price in India

The Nokia Media Streamer will be available for ₹3,499 on Flipkart starting next Friday, August 28. The streaming device will face competition from the likes of Amazon Fire TV stick, Airtel XStream Stick, Mi TV Stick, and others. It also comes with a dedicated remote that will allow users to enable Google Assistant. The remote controller also features dedicated keys for Netflix and Zee5 for quick access.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Devices To Receive 3 Generations Of Android Updates: See The Full List

Nokia Media Streamer features

The device supports streaming at Full-HD 1080p video resolution and runs on Quad-Core Processor. It also features 1 GB RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, and Mali 450 GPU. Users can connect the device to their TV sets via HDMI port, and to the web using the Wi-Fi feature. It also supports dual-band WiFi for 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz.

It also comes with an in-built Chromecast support that will enable users to easily cast their any content on their smartphones straight to the smart TV at the click of a button.

Also Read | Nokia 5.3 Price, Specifications, And Estimated Release Date In India

The smartphone maker has entered a strategic collaboration with the e-commerce company to launch a series of smart TVs and home entertainment sets in India. Speaking of the partnership in a statement, Adarsh Menon, Flipkart Senior Vice President and Head of Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture, said that Nokia is a technology company that enjoys global popularity and also has a massive brand recall. He added that Flipkart is excited about the alliance and is looking to extend the smartphone company into a fast-growing product segment. The Nokia Smart TVs can also be purchased through Flipkart.

There are several major smartphone companies that have already released a range of smart TVs over the years. These include Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and Xiaomi, among others.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Nokia Giving Free Smartphones To Students & Workers Amid The Pandemic?

Image credits: Nokia