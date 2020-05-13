Gabriella Demetriades Replies To 'Weird Lips' & 'hairstyle Change' Comment On Her Pictures

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of her from the swimming pool. The 33-year-old designer who is currently at Karjat, Maharashtra, replied to a troll who made comments on her lips and a fan who suggested a hairstyle change.

'But sometimes your lips look weird. Why?,' asked a lady on her Instagram handle. Replying to this, Gabriella said, "I'll talk to my parents about it and try get it sorted." In another picture posted from her residence, a fan suggested that she needs to change her hairstyle. She wrote, "Pls change your hair style, been same since last 15 years, since you are a stylish designer you need a hair makeover'.

In response to this, Gabriella wrote, "My hair was in a bob two years ago. I've been growing it out, thanks." The fan replied to this and wrote, "Bob haircut will look wow on you 😍"And Gabriella concluded by saying, "@mili_rangnani had one! Into the long and wild now ❤️" [sic]

Arjun Rampal on spending lockdown time in Karjat

The Daddy actor was asked to shed a light on how why he chose back to stay back in Karjat. The actor revealed that it was for the safety of his son as he is too young now. He expressed that while his son his too young now, it will be a story to tell him as he grows older. Arjun stated furthermore that since Mumbai is only a few hours away, it is easily accessible if an emergency situation arises.

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades highlights importance of baby vaccines

