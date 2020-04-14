Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades Pose For A Family Portrait, Fans Call It Adorable

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to social media to post an adorable family picture with their son Arik. Arjun Rampal, along with his family, is practising social distancing amid the current lockdown situation. The Om Shanti Om actor had earlier posted a picture where fans had expressed how cute he and his son Arik looked together while playing.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Highlights Importance Of Baby Vaccines

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades pose for a family portrait

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Introduces His Baby Boy 'Arik Rampal' With An Adorable Picture, Take A Look

Gabriella Demetriades posted a picture with Arjun and baby Arik as they posed amid a green scenic backdrop of trees and grass. Arjun Rampal was seen wearing a t-shirt and a cap with a fully grown beard while he held on to his son. Gabriella was seen playing with Arik as he tried to play with her hair. Their family looked adorable together and fans showered the post with a lot of love.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades, Arik Rampal Chill By Beach In Goa As They End 'insane 2019'

Also Read | Arjun Rampal And Son Arik Rampal Have An Adorable 'crawling Combat' Amid Lockdown

Several fans in the comments wrote how cute their family looked and even adored the picture. Earlier, Arjun Rampal had shared a picture of himself with Gabriella Demetriades as they celebrated her birthday amid the lockdown. Arjun Rampal captioned the picture, wishing Gabriella and later mentioning that they are celebrating a little less this year due to the current situation. However, they will have a bigger celebration once the situation ends.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal To Essay The Role Of Mahar Warrior In ‘The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon’?

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Has The Most Adorable Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.