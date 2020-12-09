George Clooney Jokingly Pitches 'Keeping Up With The Clooneys' As A Replacement Of 'KUWTK'

The two-time Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney's highly-anticipated sci-fi film titled The Midnight Sky is all set for a limited theatrical release on December 11, 2020, ahead of its premiere on the streaming giant Netflix. Thus, to promote his upcoming American film, George had appeared on E!'s chat show Daily Pop, wherein he jokingly pitched the idea of Keeping Up With the Clooneys as a replacement of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Money Monster actor also discussed some parenting tips with host Morgan Stewart as the latter will soon be welcoming her first bundle of joy with Jordan McGraw.

George Clooney talks about 'Keeping Up With the Clooneys'

On December 8, 2020, American actor-director and philanthropist, George Clooney appeared on E!'s Daily Pop for an interview with host Morgan Stewart ahead of his film The Midnight Sky's release. However, before jumping into discussing George's upcoming sci-fi film with Morgan, the 59-year-old made a surprising pitch to the show host and the television network. When Morgan told George about the lack of content available to watch, the Tomorrowland actor pitched the idea to E! Network of documenting his life with wife Amal Clooney and children Alexander and Ella Clooney in a reality TV show which he titled 'Keeping Up With the Clooneys'.

With one of the longest-running reality TV shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians cancelled this year, George Clooney had a replacement idea for the television network as KUTWK also airs on E!. During his conversation with the show host, he said, "So, I've got a new idea. It's E!, so I think this will fit perfectly. Just pitching it right now. Keeping Up With the Clooneys". Soon, Morgan quipped saying, "Listen, we will take it any second. Any time you want to give us that, done".

Meanwhile, as George Clooney and Amal Clooney are proud parents of two twin children Alexander Clooney and Ella Clooney, Morgan couldn't hold back from seeking some parenting advice from the Golden Globe Award-winning actor. Thus, the 59-year-old's 'best parenting advice' for the show host was "No playing with matches, hide cleaning products and change their diaper".

Check out George Clooney's interview video below:

