When George Clooney Was Beaten At Basketball By Wife Amal; Read Details

George Clooney has admitted to being beaten by his wife Amal Clooney in a free throw shooting contest. In addition to him, the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, was also one of those who tasted defeat at the hands of the human rights activist. As per Clooney, he made 12 successful free throws while Amal managed 17. Clooney did not reveal the score made by Barack Obama. Clooney made this revelation win while conversing with the officials at People Magazine. Clooney was doing the interview since he has made it to the "People Of The Year" list in the current issue of the magazine.

Amal, as per her proud husband Clooney, is also an excellent basketball player. Clooney spoke about how the two would play a set of six games at his L.A residence, which has a picketball court. Out of the six games, Clooney says that he stands a chance of winning maybe two. Talking about the aforementioned free throw game, Clooney jokingly said that he was free throwing like Shaquille O’Neal.

About George And Amal Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been married for six years now. Amal Clooney is the mother of twins. While on the subject of the importance of Amal and his two children in his life, Clooney spoke about how fulfilling he thought his life was until Amal Clooney came into his life. The entry of the Human Rights activist made the 59-year-old aware of the void that existed within him for a long time but failed to recognize.

To the same, the actor added that up until that point, it never felt like somebody else’s life was “infinitely” more important to him than his own. The actor was talking about how he is now responsible for the lives of his two twins, at which point his three-year-old son, Alexander, popped into the frame of the Zoom call. As of this writing, Clooney is stationed at his home in Italy. He is presumably busy being a husband, a father and an editor, as he is editing his latest film, The Midnight Sky. The Midnight Sky is a Netflix Original film which is also directed by Clooney.

