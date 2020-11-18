George Clooney Gets Interrupted By His 3-year-old Son Alexander during Interview

While Oscar-winning actor George Clooney was doing an online interview with one of the officials at GQ, his son, Alexander, 3, suddenly popped into the frame. The actor is reportedly stationed at his Lake Como residence in Italy. The Oscar-winning actor is editing his newest film, The Midnight Sky, from his home. At the time of George Clooney's son interrupting his interview, his face reportedly lit up with joy and excitement. There’s no video evidence of the fun-sounding exchange as of yet. George Clooney's kids, Alexander and Ella, live with him.

George Clooney was talking about how fulfilling he thought his life was until Amal Clooney came into his life. The entry of the Human Rights activist made the 59-year-old aware of the void that existed. To the same, the actor added that up until that point, it never felt like somebody else’s life was “infinitely” more important to him than his own. The actor was reportedly talking about how he is now responsible for the lives of his two twins when one of George Clooney's kids, Alexander, showed up on the virtual call.

The interviewer, who did a piece on the interaction between George Clooney's son and his father, also released a verbal transcript of one of the exchanges.

It read as follows:

Clooney: “Oh, hey! Here's Alexander. Here's my son. Come here! Say hi! Say hello! Say ‘Hi, Zach!’”

At this point, George Clooney's son claims his father's lap. At which point, he forgets about the interviewer and just talks to his little one.

Clooney: “You've got chocolate on your face. Do you know that? What is that? Did you have chocolate?”

Alexander: “Yeah.”

Clooney: “Yeah? You did? Hey, Alexander? Let's see. How old are you now—15?”

Alexander: “No.”

Clooney: “How old are ya?”

Alexander: “Three. Because I got my birthday.”

Clooney: “Yeah, you had your birthday! And do you speak fluent Italian?”

Alexander: “Yeah!”

Clooney: “Say something in Italian. Let's hear you say something in Italian. Say ‘It's very hot today’ in Italian.”

Alexander: “Molto caldo,”

Clooney (Proudly): “Molto caldo!”

About George And Amal Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been married for six years now. Amal Clooney is the mother of twins. On the work front, Clooney will be seen next in The Midnight Sky. Clooney likes to call it a combination of one of his own films, Gravity and Leonardo DiCaprio's The Revenant.

