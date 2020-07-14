'Going To Slightly Pivot From Original Goal': Diet Sabya Calls Out Beauty-fashion Firm

Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram handle that calls out fashion designers for plagiarism, on Tuesday, took to their handle to call out a popular beauty brand and shared some disturbing stories of employees talking about the toxic work environment. Diet Sabya highlighted workplace harassment and toxic work culture (rape jokes) with a post addressed to Nykaa CXO.

Diet Sabya wrote, "Guys. We started out calling out plagiarism or #GandiCopy, as we like to call them. And even though we've helped deal with issues in the past (payment problems, jobs, bad behaviour etc), it was definitely as a side note to our primary goal of championing originality. However, in the past 48 hours, we've seen countless (we mean 100s) of girls and boys, come out and talk about their trauma. It's been triggering. They've been holding this trauma for months."

The account added: "We are going to slightly pivot from our original goal, and talk about you more. Workplace harassment and bullying is a major problem in India, and it needs to be addressed now."

As Diet Sabya shared the story, they in return received threats. Nykaa in response dropped a comment on Diet Sabya's post and wrote, "We at Nykaa have taken note of this post. We have a zero-tolerance policy against any racism, body shaming or any comments that cause offense. Nykaa has an internal redressal mechanism to address such cases. Please ask your source to contact us at employeegrievance@nykaa.com and we will take the necessary action in this regard. We wish to clarify that till date we have not received any complaints with any of the details mentioned in the post." [sic]

While many agreed to the accusations and wrote, "Had the worst experience working with nykaa! Quit in 3 weeks flat - absolutely horrible attitude and comments from the top. Guess we’re all talking about the same person," there were a few who came out in support of Nykaa. One user wrote, "Guys I have been working for almost 4 yrs and have only grown as a person & professional. Have not seen anyone crossing such lines.It’s unfair for people to call out name without any proper proof and A lot of it is speculation based on some dated glass door review. If I had ever faced such harassment I would have left long back. Many of us are proud NYKAAITE & love our jobs here. Requesting for a responsible participation while standing up against ill face of industry." [sic]

Diet Sabya calls out Madhuri Dixit's jacket in 'Raja' as a version of Versace's collection

Aaditi Pohankar hits back at 'Diet Sabya' after getting slammed for non-payment of dues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.