Diet Sabya Calls Out Madhuri Dixit's Jacket In 'Raja' As A Version Of Versace's Collection

Diet Sabya's official Instagram handle shared a still of Madhuri Dixit from her movie, Raja. The still is from the song, Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi. The post also has a photograph of a model wearing the same jacket as Madhuri Dixit. The caption to the post read, "Did you know? The real tea is that @anasingh5 created a rather modest version of Gianni @versace’s iconic 1992 collection worn by @cturlington for @madhuridixitnene’s iconic Raja song (released in 1995). Happy #25yearsofraja."

Diet Sabya stated that Madhuri Dixit's jacket was a version of Gianni Versace's iconic 1992 collection worn by Christy Turlington Burns. Fans in huge numbers gushed to drop amusing comments on the post. Check out Diet Sabya's Instagram post here.

Also Read | Aaditi Pohankar hits back at 'Diet Sabya' after getting slammed for non-payment of dues

As soon as Diet Sabya, the anonymous Instagram account called out Madhuri Dixit's costume in Raja for plagiarism, fans in no time, gushed to comment on the post. One of the users wrote, "Akhiyo se phle design churau" while another fan commented, "Destroyed in seconds." Meanwhile, another user said, "hahaha epic." Check out how fans reacted to Diet Sabya's post about Madhuri Dixit's copied jacket.

It is not surprising to see how Diet Sabya targetted Madhuri this time, as the social media user has called out many Bollywood actors for plagiarism even before Madhuri. Radhika Madan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Alia Bhatt and many more divas' outfits from the industry have been earlier targetted by Diet Sabya.

Also Read | Hina Khan Flaunts Her Abs In Yellow Outfit; Says 'Don’t Wish For Good Body, Work For It'

Madhuri rejoices 25 years of Raja

Meanwhile, As Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor's film, Raja clocked 25 years on June 2, Madhuri took to her Instagram and shared some memorable throwback pictures with Sanjay Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and a few more cast members, along with a heartfelt note. The caption to the post read, "Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja. It brings back so many memories! Thank you #IndraKumar for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside @sanjaykapoor2500. My humble gratitude to the cast & team members for making this film a grand success & to all of you for your constant love over all these years."

Also Read | Kiara Advani Or Aditi Rao Hydari: Who Rocked Nikhil Thampi Designed Outfit Better?

Sanjay Kapoor also reposted Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post. Fans dropped endearing comments on the post reminiscing the duo's amazing on-screen chemistry in the film. Take a look at the post here.

Also Read | Top Kiara Advani-inspired Hairstyles That You Must Try

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.