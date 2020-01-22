Harbhajan Singh Shares Light Moment On Field With VVS Laxman, Fans Get Nostalgic

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram to post a picture with former India cricketer VVS Laxman. The picture is winning the hearts of their fans and followers. Both can be seen in a jovial mood having a laugh over something.

In the picture, the duo can be seen in formal wear. However, what interested the fans was their Rajasthani turban. Harbhajan Singh tagged VVS Laxman and wittily wrote, “What was so funny??”

Harbhajan Singh's picture with VVS Laxman

Their fans absolutely loved them in this avatar and lots of comments poured in on the post.

Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman were recently present as guests on a show named Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8. It is hosted by none other than BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The show has been graced by some prominent names from the cricketing fraternity including Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Kaif and Zahir Khan.

Harbhajan Singh credits Sourav Ganguly for resurrecting his career

Harbhajan Singh, who shares a close bond with Sourav Ganguly, narrated a heartfelt story when he came as a guest on Sourav Ganguly's show. He revealed how Ganguly resurrected his cricket career by picking him for the home series against Australia back in 2001. Harbhajan Singh said that he was dropped for a long time and was discarded by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before the Australia series. During that time, he was in the lowest phase of his life. He added that if it wasn’t for his captain Sourav Ganguly, then he would have probably settled down in Canada like many of his friends. He went on to thank Ganguly for supporting him throughout his career.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARBHAJAN SINGH INSTAGRAM