Harbhajan Singh Leaves Fans In Splits After Posting 1999 Aus Vs WI ODI Throwback Video

Former Team India bowler Harbhajan Singh often shares interesting posts on his social media and it was no different on Thursday. The CSK off-spinner recently posted a 1999 video when Australia faced West Indies in the fifth ODI of their ODI series at Guyana in the West Indies. The match ended in a tie after the last ball was interrupted by fans who invaded the pitch.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh shares light moment on field with VVS Laxman, fans get nostalgic

Australia duo of Steve Waugh and Shane Warne get scared by unruly fans

After the first four ODIs, the series was levelled with both teams getting two wins each. The fifth match of the 7-match series was at Guyana and the rain-shortened fixture was played with 30 overs in each innings. The Windies posted a total of 173 in their 30 and Australia chased it down well. The chase finally came down to the last over where captain Steve Waugh and a young Shane Warne were batting and needed 6 to win from Keith Arthurton's last over. Arthurton defended well and the equation came down to 4 to win off the last ball.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Kaif rates himself better at dancing than Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly

As the final ball was bowled, Waugh hit the ball towards the legside as the two batsman ran hard to tie the match at least. Due to the failure of the security guards at the stadium, West Indies fans swarmed the field while the ball was in play and took out the stumps and created a ruckus. It was estimated that at least 1000 fans were on the field. Because of this disturbance, the match could not be officially concluded. Steve Waugh had later spoken about how he was scared for his life as fans swarmed the ground and pushed him around. Match referee Raman Subba Row reflected on the match for an hour and finally decided that the match would be declared a tie.

ALSO READ | 'I think MS Dhoni has played his last game': Harbhajan Singh voices fans' worst fear

The series was then tied again and the sixth ODI at Bridgetown was won by Australia. West Indies won the seventh ODI at Bridgetown and the series ended as a draw 3-3.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh makes fans go berserk after asking Akshay Kumar to play cricket with him