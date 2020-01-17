The Debate
Mohammad Kaif Rates Himself Better At Dancing Than Harbhajan Singh And Sourav Ganguly

Cricket News

Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, and Sourav Ganguly were few of the many notable cricketers present on this episode of Bangla quiz show 'Dadagiri'. Check it out.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mohammad Kaif

Indian fans love it when the team's players from the 2000s post actively about their life or endeavours on social media. Although most of these players have not played a single cricket match in years, the memories they have left their fans are far from faded. On Friday, former Team India batsman Mohammad Kaif shared a video on Twitter that made fans go nostalgic.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Kaif posts heart-melting video of 'Mother bowling, Child batting'. Watch

Mohammad Kaif brags about his dancing skills

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter and shared a video of his appearance on Dadagiri, a famous quiz show that is broadcasted in Bengali. The show is hosted by Kaif's former captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The clip posted by Kaif showed Ganguly and him along with their ex-India teammates such as Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag. India's prime Test-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also present in the scene. Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi performed his high-energy hit songs as the cricketers showed their best dance moves. Kaif, in his tweet, jokingly bragged about being the best dancer among them all.

ALSO READ | Lord's Cricket Ground pays tribute to 2002 NatWest series finals hero Mohammad Kaif

Fans were filled with adulation for the cricketing legends and showered Kaif's tweet with heartwarming replies.

ALSO READ |  Former cricketers Mohammad Kaif and VVS Laxman wish Suresh Raina on his birthday

ALSO READ | 'I think MS Dhoni has played his last game': Harbhajan Singh voices fans' worst fear

