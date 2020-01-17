Mohammad Kaif Rates Himself Better At Dancing Than Harbhajan Singh And Sourav Ganguly

Indian fans love it when the team's players from the 2000s post actively about their life or endeavours on social media. Although most of these players have not played a single cricket match in years, the memories they have left their fans are far from faded. On Friday, former Team India batsman Mohammad Kaif shared a video on Twitter that made fans go nostalgic.

Mohammad Kaif brags about his dancing skills

Laugh your lungs out as much as you like, but I'm clearly the best dancer amongst all the batsmen present here!#Dadagiri pic.twitter.com/WNrPZ2Cob9 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 17, 2020

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter and shared a video of his appearance on Dadagiri, a famous quiz show that is broadcasted in Bengali. The show is hosted by Kaif's former captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The clip posted by Kaif showed Ganguly and him along with their ex-India teammates such as Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag. India's prime Test-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also present in the scene. Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi performed his high-energy hit songs as the cricketers showed their best dance moves. Kaif, in his tweet, jokingly bragged about being the best dancer among them all.

Fans were filled with adulation for the cricketing legends and showered Kaif's tweet with heartwarming replies.

Not only best dancer, You are a great person too @MohammadKaif sir. You are an inspiration to young India!! — Harish Kulkarni ಹರೀಶ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ (@harishkrcr) January 17, 2020

Wo to hai hi, but more marks to VVS for his participation. 😂😂 — Vinayak (@vinayak214) January 17, 2020

U have a close contest with Bhajji. — SRIMANTA CHOUDHURY (@ChoudhurySr) January 17, 2020

I missed the episode 😭😭😰😰 — Imran Hossain (@Imran_kst) January 17, 2020

Completely agree. You are the best. One of my favourite cricketers. Love your tweets too. — Vinayak Khadye (@VinayakKhadye) January 17, 2020

