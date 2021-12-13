Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021: Here Are The Highlights From The Pageant

Harnaaz Sandhu brought the Miss Universe crown to India after 21 years. The Indian model was recently crowned as the winner of the pageant, which took place in Israel. While Harnaaz Sandhu and the entire country are celebrating her big win, here are the beauty pageant's highlights.

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant which is conducted by Miss Universe Organization. It is among the three largest beauty pageants in the world. The pageant is currently owned and managed by WME/IMG talent agency. 2021 marked the 70th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant, which was held in Eilat, Israel.

The top 10 contestants of Miss Universe 2021

Nearly 80 contestants participated in this year's Miss Universe contest. Contestants who made it to the final 10 along with India's Harnaaz Sandhu were Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay, Michelle Colon from Puerto Rico, Elle Smith from the US, Lalela Mswane from South Africa, Chantel O'Brian from The Bahamas, Thessaly Zimmerman from Aruba, Valeria Ayos from Colombia and Clemence Botino from France. Contestants from India, Paraguay and South Africa made it to the finals.

Harnaaz Sandhu's winning moment

As Harnaaz Sandhu and Nadia Ferreira stood holding hands, Harnaaz broke into tears after she was announced as the winner of the pageant. An emotional Harnaaz Sandhuwas was then passed on the prestigious crown by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico.

Harnaaz Sandhu became the third Indian woman to win the pageant after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen won the beauty pageant in 1994. Later, in 2000, Lara Dutta brought home the crown.

Harnaaz Sandhu's celebrates after winning the pageant

The duty of the winner of Miss Universe beauty pageants is to travel around the world to represent Miss Universe Organization and its various causes. Before heading towards fulfilling her duty, Harnaaz took a moment to celebrate her win with all other contestants.

Facing the camera, Harnaaz sent a message to all her fellow Indians and said, "Chak de Phatte India". Later, when asked who she was, Harnaaz, along with all the contestants, yelled, "Miss Universe".

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu hails from Chandigarh, Punjab. She is the newest holder of the Miss Universe India 2021 title, due to which she went on to represent the country at the 70th edition of Miss Universe. The 21-year-old has multiple pageant titles to her name and has starred in some Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

