First Look Poster Of Bengali Film 'Love Aaj Kal Porshu' Out, Take A Look

Critically acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Pratim D Gupta, known for films like Maacher Jhol and Shaheb Bibi Golaam, is back with an interestingly unique love story for the Bengali audience titled Love Aaj Kal Porshu. With an uncanny resemblance to the Hindi film Love Aaj Kal directed by Jab We Met fame Imtiaz Ali, the plot of the Bengali film boasts of a sublime tale of two people where 'love' is seen as an instinct that can never change no matter how much life changes. The first look poster of the film was shared by the makers and cast of the film earlier on Thursday through their official Twitter handle.

Love Aaj Kal Porshu will feature actors Arjun Chakrabarty and Madhumita Sarkar in the lead roles with actors Anirban Chakrabarti, Anindita Bose and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles. The film will mark the silver screen debut of TV actor Madhumita Sarkar who is known for her performance as Pakhi Ghosh in Bengali soap opera Bojhena Se Bojhena. Actor Jisshu Sengupta, known for his roles in several Hindi language films like Barfi, Piku, Manikarnika among others, had been originally signed to play the lead role in this film.

In theaters this Valentine's Day

The film's likeness to the Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal in terms of the plot and genre of the film is surely something that cannot be missed. Just like the Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer, Love Aaj Kal Porshu is also scheduled to release on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The makers of the film had previously announced the commencement of shoot for the film through their social media account by giving a glimpse of the two actors posing as a couple in love.

