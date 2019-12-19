Macher Jhol : Know Quick And Easy Recipe Of This Drool-worthy Bengali Dish

Macher Jhol is one of the most popular dishes in Bengali cuisine. You cannot afford to miss this lip-smacking fish recipe if you are an enthusiast of the Bengali cuisine. This dish not only serves a medley of flavours but also has loads of health benefits. A healthy mixture of Rohu fish, potato and eggplant, this dish is rich in protein, omega 3, vitamins, fibres and minerals which help prevent the risk of cancer, anaemia as well in improving cholesterol levels and heart health. You can use any other fish like catla, kali baush, mrigal or tilapia in place of rohu if you wish to. Prepared using minimal spices, fish, and vegetables like potato and eggplant, Macher Jhol is essentially a spicy fish stew that is enjoyed best with hot steaming rice. Read ahead to know about the recipe of Macher Jhol-

Also Read | Gajar Halwa A Must-have Dessert In Winters | Check The Super Easy Recipe Of This Delicacy

Recipe of Macher Jhol

Ingredients

(Two Servings)

4 pieces rohu fish

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon red chilli

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1/2 cup tomato puree

2 medium chopped potato

1 1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon panch phoron

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 medium pureed onion

1 eggplant/ brinjal

4 tablespoon mustard oil

salt (as required)

Also Read | Loveroll Recipe: Cook This Exotic Dish For Your Loved One On A Special Date

How to make?

To start making this Bengali dish, first, you need to marinate the fish in turmeric and salt (use only half turmeric and salt).

Next, heat oil and fry the marinated fish in a pan.

Drain the excess oil and keep aside.

In the same pan also fry potato and eggplant.

Keep that aside as-well.

Then, add panch phoran masala, onions, in the oil and fry till onion become translucent.

To this, add tomato puree and ginger paste.

Keep stirring.

Also Read | Bohri Cuisine: Easy And Drool-worthy 'Dabba Gosht' Recipe In 4 Simple Steps

Add the potatoes and eggplants as well with cumin powder, red chilli, turmeric powder and a little water.

Cook and mix all the ingredients well.

Once all ingredients are cooked properly you will see that the oil has started separating.

Now, add salt and cook for about 2 minutes.

Add the marinated fried fish in the mixture and cook for 5 minutes, then add water.

Reduce the gas flame and let the gravy boil.

When everything is cooked, turn off the heat and add garam masala powder, coriander leaves and green chillies to garnish.

The dish is ready to be served hot.

Also Read | Indonesian Style Chicken Recipe To Add Some Twist To Your Regular Chicken Curry