'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Cancelled By Netflix, Part Four To Release This Year

The Netflix show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming to an end. The teen supernatural-horror show will be saying goodbye to its fans later this year. The show’s runner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa talked about the show’s journey and also thanked its team in his statement.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cancelled by Netflix

Kiernan Shipka-starrer Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was launched in late 2018. The Archie comic book-based show saw huge success after its premiere. But as the show progressed, its viewers dwindled. Finally, Netflix has decided to put a full stop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Netflix and showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa confirmed this news in a statement. In his statement, he said that it has been an incredible honour for him to work on this show from day one. Sacasa started by thanking the show’s cast including Kiernan Shipka. He said that working with Shipka was an absolute joy.

Furthermore, the showrunner said that he grateful to all the writers, editors, assistants, and other members of the show. Roberto Aguirre Sacasa concluded his statement by thanking Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics. He also added that he cannot wait for everybody to watch the show’s Part Four. Take a look at Roberto Aguirre Sacasa’s Twitter post regarding Chilling Adventures of Sabrina here.

Our final chilling adventure begins this fall on @netflix. Hold on tight. So proud of this show, so grateful to everyone who worked on it...#sabrinanetflix! 🖤📺🎭🏆🌈💋👠⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iZ4f1bJvaM — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 9, 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 will follow the original dark, spooky and horror theme of the show. Kiernan Shipka a.k.a. Sabrina Spellman will be sharing a few more spells and charms once again to tackle dark forces. The Eldritch Terrors will be descending upon the town of Greendale and the coven has to make sure that everybody is safe.

Apart from these dark forces trying to disturb the peace in Greendale, fans are also expecting Nick and Sabrina to mend their relationship once again. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was originally written as a companion to Riverdale. But once the show was moved to Netflix from CW, its Part One was released. The news of the show’s cancellation just comes a week after Riverdale’s spinoff Katy Keene was cancelled.

From the first #katykeene table read. It seems like a dream. So proud of this show and the beautiful souls who came together to make it.💔 pic.twitter.com/CZsE51uvvR — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 3, 2020

