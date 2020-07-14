Is 'The West Wing' Leaving Netflix? Learn More About The Political-drama Show's Fate

The West Wing is one of the best known American political drama shows. Helmed by American screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin, the series was originally broadcasted between 1999 to 2006. As the title suggests, the show is set in “The West Wing” of the White House, where the President’s Oval Office and all other senior member’s offices are located. The West Wing has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.8 out of 10. Read on to know, “Is The West Wing leaving Netflix?”

Read | Locations Zac Efron visited in Netflix’s 'Down To Earth' in each episode; see list

Is The West Wing leaving Netflix?

As per the reports an entertainment portal, The West Wing will soon be leaving Netflix. The West Wing is one of the most popular shows created by Warner Brothers in the 1990s. The Warner Media company is also the proud owner of shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

The West Wing has been streaming on Netflix for quite some time now. According to the reports of a media portal, the show was last renewed by Netflix in 2015 with a five-year license. Hence, The West Wing is set to bid adieu to Netflix sometime in 2020.

Aside from The West Wing, many other shows and films are leaving Netflix in 2020. Films like Solo: A Stars Wars Story, Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, Blue Valentine and The Iron Lady have already left the platform in July 2020 so far. While many other films are scheduled to leave throughout the rest of the month.

Read | Netflix renews 'The Crown' one last time, says it'll end before Harry-Meghan controversy

When does The West Wing leave Netflix?

As per the reports of an entertainment and business portal, Netflix’s license for The West Wing expires on December 25. Thus, there are high chances that the show will be leaving the platform in the Winter of 2020. NBC’s Friends left Netflix in February and The Office will be departing towards the end of 2020 too.

Read | 'Warrior Nun' Filming Locations: Where was Netflix's fantasy series shot?

Where is The West Wing going next?

The political drama series was announced in the huge line up of HBO’s new streaming service HBO Max in 2019. The streaming platform officially went live on May 27, 2020. Given that The West Wing will be leaving Netflix at the end of 2020, once can assume that it will start streaming on HBO Max at the beginning of 2021.

Read | Is Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix true or are some stories just fiction? Find out

Where can one watch The West Wing now?

The West Wing is currently streaming with all its seven seasons on Netflix US where it is scheduled to stay for at least another 6 months. Hence viewers who wish to watch this hit 90s political drama can still watch it on Netflix. Audiences can also watch the NBC show on Amazon Prime, as the streaming platform also has all seven seasons of the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.