Hwang In Yeop Confirmed To Sing For True Beauty's Soundtrack

True Beauty is a popular K-drama based on the Line Webtoon of the same name by writer Yaongyi. The cast consists of Moon Ga Young as Lim Ju-gyeong, Cha Eun Woo as Lee Su Ho, Hwang In Yeop as Han Seo Jun. The show has been a huge hit amongst the fans and has garnered a massive viewership around the world. Recently, the Korean portal Soompi reported that the lead actor Hwang In Yeop, who plays Seo Jun in the series has been roped in to sing the OST of the series and fans are elated by the news. Read on.

Hwang In Yeop to sing for True Beauty's soundtrack

Actor Hwang In Yeop has gained a massive fan following after he featured in the K-drama, True Beauty. He was earlier known for his portrayals in shows like WHY, Freshman, The Tale of Nokdu, and 18 Again. As reported in Soompi, Hwang In Yeop will be lending his voice for the official True Beauty's soundtrack.

The song will release on February 5. This is the first time that Hwang In Yeop will be credited for his singing in the TV series. In the past, Hwang In Yeop has sung a few lines of songs like Alex’s “Flower Pot” and Maktub’s “To You My Light” in True Beauty itself.

True Beauty's episode 14 recap

In True Beauty's episode 14, it was shown that Su-ho left Korea to be with his ill father. It also featured a hilarious encounter with the bullies from Yongpa High School and how Ju-gyeong, Choi Soo-ah and Joo Hye-min made peace with them during a meal. The episode also showcased that Ju-Kyung and her friend like the same kind of music. In one scene BTS's Love Yourself album was also mentioned.

.@BTS_twt's Love Yourself: Her album made a brief cameo in Ep 14 of True Beauty pic.twitter.com/9SDw0tnLXa — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 29, 2021

The story of True Beauty revolves around Lim Ju-gyeong, a high schooler who suffers from low confidence and therefore decides to hide it with the help of makeup. The story is about her finding her confidence and embracing her true beauty. True Beauty's final episodes will air on February 3 and 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

