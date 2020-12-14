If You Loved Kim Ki-duk's 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter & Spring', Check Out These Films

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring is a 2003 movie which was directed by Kim Ki-duk. Kim Ki-duk made a surreal movie about a Buddhist monk & his life from birth to death. Ki-duk was a director known for his distinctive vision and bold style. The last movie he made was Dissolve (2019) and it also received much critical acclaim. So here's a look at some other Korean movies by the director which fans must see:

Kim Ki-duk's Top Movies

Wild Animals

Wild Animals released in 1996 and is Kim Ki-duk's second movie. The movie is about a crime that takes place and its aftermath. The movie stars Cho Jae-hyun as Cheong-hae, Jang Dong-jik as Hong-san, Jang Ryun as Laura, Sasha Rucavinaa as Corrine, Richard Bohringer as Boss, Denis Lavant as Emil & Laurent Buro as Pare. This is one of the best Kim Ki-duk movies.

Birdcage Inn

Birdcage Inn is the director's third movie and released in 1998. The film stars Lee Ji-eun, Lee Hae-eun and Ahn Jae-mo in the lead roles and was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 1999. The film received many positive reviews.

Bad Guy

Bad Guy came out in 2001. The film is about a man who abducts a girl and then tries to sell her into prostitution. But instead of becoming her enemy, he began to fall in love with her. The movie stars Cho Jae-hyun as Han-gi, Seo Won as Sun-hwa and Kim Yoon-tae as Yoon-tae. The movies also received high praises.

The Bow

The Bow released in 2005 and is about a very old man living with a very young girl on the coast. The film, as usual, has very little dialogue and is filled with symbols. It stars Han Yeo-reum as the young girl, Seo Ji-seok as the student, Jeon Gook-hwan as the student's father & Jeon Seong-hwang as the old man.

Time

Time came out in 2006. The film premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on June 30, 2006. It stars Ha Jung-woo & Sung Hyun-ah in the lead roles. The film is about a young couple and their tumultuous relationship.

Breath

Breath came out in 2007. The film is about a housewife who discovers that her husband is cheating on her. It casts Chang Chen as Jang Jin, Park Ji-a as Yeon, Ha Jung-woo as Yeon's husband, Kang In-hyeong as Young prisoner & Kim Ki-duk as Prison warden.

Dream

Dream released in 2008 and the film is about a man who dreams about an accident that actually happens in real life. The movie stars Joe Odagiri as Jin, Lee Na-young as Ran and Park Ji-a as Jin's former lover. It is regarded as one of Kim Ki-duk's best movies.

One on One

One on One came out in 2014. The film features Dong-seok as Leader of Shadow, Kim Young-min as Oh Hyeon, Lee Yi-kyung as Shadow & Jo Dong-in as Shadow 2. It shows a complicated story of democracy and its evils.

Red Family

Red Family came out in 2013. The film is about North Korean agents & their hunt for defectors. It casts Kim Yoo-mi as Baek Seung Hye, Jung Woo as Kim Jae Hong, Son Byong-ho as Jo Myung Shik and Park Shi Woo as Oh Min Ji.

Made In China

Made In China came out in 2015. It premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2014. The film stars Gi-woong Park, Chae-Ah Han & Hwa-Young Im in the lead roles.

