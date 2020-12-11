Kim Ki-Duk Passes Away: Here're Some Of Best Movies Of This South Korean Director

Kim Ki-Duk was one of the most popular film directors of the Korean film industry. The news of his death has come as a shock to his fans and to the world of cinema as well. The filmmaker has died at 59 due to the coronavirus, as per a report in The Week. He has directed a number of films in his career which has spanned up to more than two decades. Let us have a look at some of the best films that he has made in his career.

Best films of Kim Ki-Duk

3 Iron

This film is a romantic drama that was released way back in 2004. The plot of this film revolves around a young drifter who develops feelings for a housewife who has been subjected to abuse. The film stars Jae Hee and Lee Seung-yeon. The film resulted in Kim Ki-Duk winning the award of Silver Lion for Best Direction.

Moebius

Moebius is another one of classic Kim Ki-Duk’s movies which earned him a lot of fame. Even though the film was initially banned in South Korea due to some of the disturbing scenes, the Korea Media Rating Board eventually approved of the film and created a lot of praise for the Moebius director. The film stars Cho Jae-hyun, Seo Young-joo and Lee Na-ra in the leading roles.

Address Unknown

This film was made in 2001 and it stars Yang Dong-geun, Ban Min-jeong and Bang Eun-jin in the prominent roles of the film. This film is apparently based on the stories that are related to the personal life of Kim Ki-Duk and other people familiar to him. The film was well-received by the critics and his direction in the movie was praised as well.

ALSO READ: 'Loki' Cast Includes Tom Hiddleston With Owen Wilson & Others In MCU Debut

The Coast Guard

The Coast Guard was released in 2002, and the plot of the film revolves around the atrocities that are committed by the military forces. The film brings out anti-war sentiments within the viewers. It stars Jang Dong-gun, Kim Jung-hak and Park Ji-a in the leading roles.

ALSO READ: 'Alice In Borderland' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In Japanese Manga Series

Red Family

This film was released in 2003, which portrays undercover agents from North Korea that infiltrate the South Korean society. The job of these agents are shown to take out defectors from North Korea who have taken cover in South Korea. This film stars Kim Yoo-mi, Jung Woo and Son Byong-ho in the prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Tenet's Box Office Collection In India Reaches Rs 5-7 Crore On Day One

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's 'Marjorie' Has Backing Vocals From Late Grandmother, Fans React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.