Kim Ki Duk's Top Movies, Demise & More Details About The South Korean Director

Maverick South Korean filmmaker Kim ki-Duk passed away at the age of 59 in Latvia due to COVID-19 complications, according to a report by The Guardian. The controversial filmmaker was known for his idiosyncratic film making style and was a very well-known Asian film director. Here is all that you need to know about Arirang’s filmmaker.

Kim ki Duk's bio

Born in 1960, Kim ki Duk first stepped into the film industry as a screenwriter after finishing his studies. Reportedly, his first directorial debut came much later in the year 1996 with a low budget movie titled Crocodile which was met with mixed reviews. The first film to garner him international fame and recognition was The Isle (2000) which was featured in the Toronto International Film Festival. In the following years, he went on to make a series of films and soon became one of the most popular Asian Directors of his time.

Kim ki duk's top movies

Some of Kim ki Duk's top movies include Pietà (2012), Samaria (2004), 3-Iron (2004), Arirang (2011), Moebius (2013), and many more. Of all his feature films, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, and Spring (2003) is considered to be the most popular one. The award-winning film director's movies have been a part of many acclaimed film festivals such as The Venice International Film Festival, The Berlin International Film Festival, The Cannes Film Festival, and more.

While he achieved several milestones in his career, the last few years of his life were met with several controversies after he was allegedly accused of sexual harassment in 2018. According to a report by The Guardian, The Coast Guard director was accused of 'rape and sexual assault by three women'. Even though the charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence, he was fined with 5m Korean won.

Kim ki Duk's Demise

As reported by Variety, Kim had traveled to Latvia in order to purchase a house and to apply for residency there. He was admitted to a hospital in the Latvian capital of Riga where he breathed his last on Friday. Reportedly, the director died of coronavirus complications at the age of 59. Kim ki duk's family was informed of his demise by the Latvian officials.

