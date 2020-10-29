If You Loved 'Record Of Youth', Here're Other K-dramas You Should Watch Next

The South Korean television series Record of Youth has created a tremendous buzz online. The drama show follows the lives of three young aspirants from the fashion industry who want to make it big in the world of modelling. Starring Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-Seok in the lead roles, Record of Youth showcase how the trio strives to achieve their dreams and love without despair. If you loved watching the series and are hunting for similar shows like Record of Youth, then here we have curated a list of other K-dramas that you should watch next.

Shopping King Louie

Shopping King Louie is another South Korean drama featuring Seo In-guk, Nam Ji-hyun and Yoon Sang-hyun in pivotal roles. This romantic-comedy narrates the life of a rich heir Louis who always spends money buying everything with subtle beauty. With a sudden twist of fate, he loses his memory and meets an energetic countryside woman Bok-Shil. At first, she is astounded by his spending habit but later she teaches him to buy things of bare necessities. In the process, love brew between the two which leads them to an undeniable relationship.

Cheese In The Trap

This South Korean television series focuses on the life and relationships of a gang of university students. The plot narrates the difficult relationship between a hard-working scholarship student Hon Seol and her deceptively kind senior Yoo Jung. Cheese In The Trap is adapted from a webtoon featuring Kim Go-eun, Seo Kang-joon and Lee Sung-kyung.

Cheer Up!

Set against the backdrop of an elite high school in Seoul, Cheer Up! follows the lives of five students. All are making an attempt to survive in a nasty environment where academic elitism is practised. Cheer Up! aims at showcasing ordinary high school misadventures including heartbreak, pain and friendship.

Solomon’s Perjury

Solomon’s Perjury is about a student of an elite high school who passes away on Christmas Day. Just when the cops are declaring his death as suicide, a student claims that he has witnessed the murder. The witness soon gets into a car accident and the drama continues to follow.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo is a coming-of-age sports drama inspired by the life of Jang Mi-ran who is an Olympic gold medalist. It narrates the story of a gang of athletes who are trying hard to fight for their dreams. However, while doing so, everyone is also dealing with personal problems of life and love.

