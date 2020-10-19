K Dramas 'Search', 'Start-Up' & 'Lie After Lie' Earn Record-breaking Ratings; Know Details

Search and Start-Up are the two most awaited K Dramas that went on air on October 17. According to IB Times, the Korean Dramas received a good response from the audience. While Search is a military mystery thriller, Start-Up is a youth drama set in the Silicon Valley of South Korea.

'Search' Premiere Rating

According to IB Times, the thriller series recorded more than 3 per cent rating on their premiere episodes. The portal mentioned that the first episode recorded a 2.6 per cent nationwide rating and a 3.2 per cent peak time rating. Search crossed the Missing: The other side's ratings. The K Drama had got 1.7 per cent opening ratings.

Search also took the first place in its time slot across all cable channels. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10.30 p.m. KST on OCN. The series stars Krystal and Jang Dong Yoon in the lead roles. While Jang Dong Yoon plays Koo Dong Jin, a sergeant with only a little time left in the army, Krystal plays Son Ye Rim, an elite officer hiding a secret about her birth.

'Start-Up' Premiere Rating

Meanwhile, on the other hand, K Drama Start-Up opened to a nationwide rating of 4.4 per cent and recorded 5 per cent during the peak time. Start-Up airs every Saturday and Sunday on tvN at 9 p.m. KST. Airing on tvN, Start-Up follows the story of youths trying to be successful in the Silicon Valley of South Korea.

Helmed by Oh Choong-Hwan, the series features Suzy as Seo Dal Mi and Nam Joo Hyuk plays Nam Do San. Seo and Nam both wish to start their own business and the story revolves around their relationship and struggles. It also stars Kim Sun-Ho, Kang Han-Na, Kim Hae-Sook, Song Seon-Mi, Kim Joo-Hun, Eom Hyo-Seop, Moon Dong-Hyeok and others.

'Lie After Lie' finale episodes ratings

Lie After Lie has been topping the rating chart, since its premiere on September 4, 2020, on Channel A network. According to IB Times, the drama was recorded as No 1 in its time slot across all cable channels on October 17, Saturday. As stated by IB Times, episode 14 of the K Drama, saw a viewership of 5.8 per cent. The second last and last episode of Lie After Lie will be aired on October 23 and 24. Lie After Lie's cast includes Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon in the lead role.

