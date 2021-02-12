If You Loved 'Space Sweepers', Here Are Other Korean Sci-fi Drama Films To Watch

Korean dramas have been gaining a lot of popularity lately. Its sci-fi genre has caught the fancy of the audience as well. Streaming giant Netflix dropped the sci-fi Korean drama titled Space Sweepers. The movie is directed by Jo Sung-hee and stars Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hae-jin. The plot of the show revolves around a seven-year-old girl who is found by the Spaceship Victory's crew. She looks like a human but is a robot. They later learn that she is wanted by UTS Space Guards and decide to aks for a handsome ransom in exchange for her. If one liked Space Sweepers plot, here are other Korean sci-fi dramas to watch.

Watchlist of other Korean space movies

1. Lucid Dream

The plot of this 2017 film revolves around a father who has been trying to find his son for three years. His had been kidnapped and could not trace him. He finally decodes to matters in his won and goes out to search for his son with the help of his lucid dreams. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

2. Doomsday Book

This 2012 anthology film series shows around human self-destruction due to technology on one hand and on the other, it shows human values of kindness and humanity. The film tells three unique stories which are not connected to each other. It has an IMDB rating of 5.9. This is one of the movies like Space Sweepers.

3. Psychokinesis

The plot of this fantasy action film revolves around a father who gains telekinetic powers after drinking water from a mountain spring. He then uses his powers to protect his estranged daughter from a construction company. It has an IMDB rating of 5.9.

4. Snowpiercer

The plot of the movie revolves around the survivors of the ice age who live on a luxurious train. The poor people decide to establish equality by taking over the engine room of the train. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1. This is own of the movies like Space Sweepers.

5. Tidal Wave

This movie revolves around a geologist who is convinced that there is a tsunami coming in. When he reaches to the disaster prevention agency, he is not paid any heed. It has an IMDB rating of 5.6.

6. Flu

The plot of this film revolves around a deadly airborne virus which infects the popular of a South Korean city. The virus is killing people faster than estimated. The governing bodies try various ways to curb the infections. It has an IMDB rating of 6.6.

