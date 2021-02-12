'Marriage On The Rocks' Cast: List Of Actors And The Roles They Play In This Classic

Marriage on the Rocks is a comedy-drama film which released in 1965. The film is directed by Jack Donohue and produced by William H. Daniels. The plot revolves around a businessman and his wife who get a quick divorce. She realises that it was a huge mistake and accidentally gets married to his best friend and create yet another mess. Marriage on the Rocks features Frank Sinatra, Deborah Kerr, and Dean Martin in the lead roles. Even though it has two great musicians, Frank and Martin in the lead, the film is not a musical. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Marriage on the Rocks.

Marriage on the Rocks cast

Frank Sinatra as Dan Edwards

Musician Frank Sinatra is seen playing the lead role of Dan Edwards. He is a one-woman man who is married to Valerie Edwards. Dan is a workaholic and often spends most of his time at an ad agency he established with his friend Ernie Brewer. His family starts getting frustrated as he has no time for him but his friend does. At the beginning of the film, he is seen suggesting his friend Ernie to settle down and have a family. Frank Sinatra was also seen in films like Meet Me in Las Vegas, Cannonball Run II and Run at Heart.

Deborah Kerr as Valerie Edwards

Marriage on the Rocks movie cast stars Deborah Kerr as the female lead portraying Valerie Edwards. She is married to businessman Dan Edwards and is often seen upset as he doesn't have enough time for the family. She loves how his friend Ernie dances with her, compliments her and plays with the children. She realises that he does everything the Dan should be doing. At one point in time, she loses her mind and divorces Dan and marries Ernie by mistake.

Dean Martin as Ernie Brewer

The cast of Marriage on the Rocks features Dean Martin as Ernie Brewer. He is Dan's best friend and a laid back bachelor. He is a ladies man who is often seen with them. However, he gives a lot of attention to Dan's wife Valerie who mistakes his attention for love. Dean Martin is also known for films like Cannonball Run II, Something Big and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Nancy Sinatra as Tracy Edwards

Marriage on the Rocks movie cast also features Nancy Sinatra in the supporting role of Tracy Edwards. She is the daughter of Frank who also played his fictional daughter in the film. She was seen in several other films like The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini, The Last of the Secret Agents?, The Oscar, The Wild Angels and Speedway.

