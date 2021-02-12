Dwayne Johnson Shares Picture While On A Stroll With Daughter, Calls Her 'great Equalizer'

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is a doting father and his social media is proof of how much he loves his kids. The wrestler turned actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his daughter and penned down a heartfelt note about daughters. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Dwayne Johnson looks adorable with daughter

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram and shared a cute picture with daughter as he held her hand. In the picture, Dwayne Johnson can be seen dressed in athleisure wear while his daughter looked up at him. In his loving caption, He started off by saying, “Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter.” He further said that his girls have become the great equalizers in his life. He added he is surrounded by estrogen and would not have it in any other way. He concluded by saying, “man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol’ dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will ðŸ¦–ðŸ¤šðŸ¾â˜ºï¸ #pomaikai ðŸ–¤” Here is a look at Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post for his daughter.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Mother Ata Serenade Jimmy Fallon On His Talk Show

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Black Adam' To Be Renamed As 'Shazadam'? DC Says 'No'

Netizens react to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post

Dwayne Johnson is a father of three daughters, Simone, Tiana and Jasmine. He regularly shares pictures with his daughters on his social media. As soon as she shared the picture on his Instagram handle, netizens flooded the comments section with heart emojis. Several users also commented by calling the father-daughter duo adorable, amazing. Some users couldn’t help but notice the well-toned calves of The Rock. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Young Rock' Posters With His Original Pictures

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Unveils Poster Of Young Rock Series Which Chronicles His Life Story

Dwayne Johnson's photos

He had recently shared pictures with his two-year-old daughter on Instagram in which he styled her hair. In the first picture, Dwayne Johnson's daughter looked terrified from her expressions as her father untangled her hair. However, the second picture showed how Dwayne Johnson proved he has golden hands. He also joked by saying, “I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it ðŸ˜‚” Here is a look at Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post.

Image Credits: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.