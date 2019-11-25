TaapseeOnFire Trends After The Actress' Reply To A Man At IFFI, Twitter Divided

Taapsee Pannu found herself in the top trends of social media after a man asked to speak in Hindi as she is a Bollywood actress. The incident took place at the International Film Festival of India. Replying to him, she said, "Does everyone here understand Hindi?". The man in reaction to that said that she should speak in Hindi because she is a Bollywood actress. Taapsee in reply to him said, "I am also an actress in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Shall I speak in Tamil to you?." The audience then applauded Pannu's reply.

Soon after the reply and the video of the same went viral on the internet, the hashtag, #TaapseeOnFire started trending on Twitter. However, the actress' response left many divided on Twitter. Read some of the reactions below-

Netizens divided

Based on the life of sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar, Saand Ki Aankh is an incredible movie showcasing how two elderly women break all the barriers as they hit bull’s eye. Helmed by debutant Tushar Hiranandani, this film gives a crucial message apart from weaving a thousand emotions. Hailing from the Johri village of Uttar Pradesh, the characters played by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar presents something higher than just giving birth to a dozen kids and helping out their husbands in the fields.

