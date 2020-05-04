IforIndia Concert Raises Rs 52 Crore With Over 85 Artists, Read Details

Over 85 artists from different walks of like including superstars Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, among others turned signers for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The concert, which became World's biggest live fundraiser on Facebook, raised Rs. 52 crore (and counting)

Facebook collaborated with some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry and Hollywood names like Mick Jagger, Will Smith, and Sophie Turner to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, 'I For India' on Sunday.

On Monday, the artists put up the amount raised through the virtual concert on their Instagram handle. "I For India" raised Rs 52 crores (and counting). The artists wrote, "From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India. Please continue to donate."

The money on Facebook through 4 hours 20 minutes long concert raised Rs. 4.3 crore online. Meanwhile, corporate donors and philanthropists donated Rs 47.77 crore (and counting). 100% of proceeds will go towards COVID-19 relief work.

The line-up was introduced by filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, with Akshay Kumar kick-starting the concert with a poem penned by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, titled "Tumse Ho Nahi Payega." It was followed by Aamir and his director-wife Kiran Rao, who said it was important in current times to extend support to the needy.

"But most importantly, to not leave hope," Aamir said, urging people to donate for the frontline workers. The duo then sang classics such as "Aa Chalke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun" and "Jeena Isika Naam Hai".

