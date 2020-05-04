IforIndia Concert: Will Smith, Bryan Adams, Arijit Singh & Pritam's Segment Update

IforIndia, one of the biggest virtual events streamed on Facebook on Sunday. Several celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity along with major names from overseas too participated in this event. The idea of the live-streamed concert was to raise funds to aid those who are severely hit financially or in other ways due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read about Will Smith, Bryan Adams, Arijit Singh and Pritam's segments at the IforIndia concert:

IforIndia concert: Will Smith, Bryan Adams, Arijit Singh and Pritam segment update

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh appeared and the fans of the singer were delighted to watch him. The listeners were in for a treat as Arijit Singh sang a few of his popular songs. His Shayad rendition from 'Love Aaj Kal' was beautiful and some users even remarked that they had not heard that particular part in the original song. Hence, fans were extremely happy to hear the singer.

Pritam

Pritam too appeared on the virtual concert and was excited to be part of this fund raising event. The composer assured people to have faith and things will get back to normal at the earliest. The composer then called upon Arjit Singh to perform to his compositions. However, the composer did sing a few lines before Arjit eventually took over. He was praised for his soulful voice and entertaining performance.

Bryan Adams

People were thrilled to watch Bryan Adams come online for the live session. To watch him perform some of his songs was an absolute delight for many viewers. Fans were happy to see him play the guitar and sing.

Will Smith

Hollywood actor Will Smith called India his home away from home as he opened his segment on the virtual concert. The actor talked about the migrant workers who are facing a financial crisis due to the lockdown. He asked people to be strong in such tough times and even mentioned that he was delighted to be part of such an incredible inirtaitive. Closing his segment, Will Smith mentioned that he has nothing but love for India and wishes well for the country.

