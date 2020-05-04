IforIndia Concert: Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan And Ranveer Singh's Segment Update

The I for India concert was one of the biggest social media happenings recently. Several celebrities appeared on the live stream to raise awareness about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds from this live stream were all expected to be donated to a relief fund that would aid those in need. The campaign was done to help the underprivileged people who have been severely hit with the financial crisis and are struggling to make ends meet.

IforIndia concert: Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh segment update

Also Read | IforIndia Concert: Varun Dhawan, AR Rahman Create Magic, Priyanka-Nick, Virat-Anushka Join

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was energetic as ever when he appeared on the live stream. The actor urged his fans to make sure they donate as it would help a good cause. In addition, the Gully Boy star also dropped a famous rap from the film. Ranveer was seen rapping to the tunes of Doori. Fans loved this gesture by Ranveer Singh and were all praise for him in the comments.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Croons A Beautiful Song For IforIndia Concert Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read | IforIndia Concert: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra & Alia Bhatt's Segment Details

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan appeared later in the video and began talking and interacting with the fans. The superstar was warm in his approach to the fans and praised them for the support they have shown so far. He later entertained the fans by playing the piano beautifully and singing. Hrithik Roshan garner awe from his fans who were surprised to hear him singing and playing the piano so well.

Also Read | IForIndia Concert: Jack Black, Jay Sean, Ayushmann, & Others Raise Rs 2 Crore Till Now

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal came on the live stream and spoke of how proud he is to be part of a country that is fighting the virus with so much determination. Vicky Kaushal mentioned that unlike the Surgical Strike we do not have to enter into the enemies' territory as in the virus’ house. Instead, we have to sit back at home and follow the rules to combat the virus. Vicky mentioned that he is sure that India will beat the virus and will be successful in driving out the pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.