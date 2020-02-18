Kamal Haasan On 'Hey Ram' Completing 20 Years, Says 'Warning Coming True'

Tamil superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday put out a cryptic tweet about his movie 'Hey Ram.' The Tamil superstar wrote about the film completing 20 years and stated that he was glad that he made the film 'back in time.' The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder also spoke about how the 'apprehensions and warnings' of the movie are coming true in recent times.

20 years of Hey Ram. Glad we made that film in time. Sad the apprehensions and warnings the film spoke about are coming true. We must surmount these challenges to the harmony of this country and we shall. Hum honge kaamiyaab. நாளை நமதே. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 18, 2020

In his tweet, Haasan also called for people to overcome the challenges for the sake of 'harmony of the country,' and wrote, 'Hum Honge Kamyab' (we shall succeed).

About 'Hey Ram'

Released in the year 2000, 'Hey Ram' is an Indian period drama film written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan. The period cinema revolves around India's partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. 'Hey Ram' revolved around a protagonist's journey from religious hatred to love with the theme of the partition of Bengal as its backdrop.

The movie showed the story of Saket Ram, as narrated by his grandson. The movie received wide recognition from the critics and was also screened at the International Film Festival and was selected by the Fil Federation as India's official entry to the prestigious Oscars award. Haasan's directorial venture was also honored with three National Film Awards and was screened at the 25th Toronto International Film Festival, and the Locarno Festival. 'Hey Ram' also starred other prominent actors like Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan, Om Puri, Rani Mukherji, and Girish Karnad.

