'Indian 2' Accident: Police Files FIR; Kamal Haasan & Director To Be Questioned

Three people passed away during an accident that took place on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 sets. As per Republic TV sources, while the exact reason for the mishap is unknown, a police investigation is underway. A case has also been registered against the Crane operator Rajan who is still absconding from Chennai city.

In an FIR registered by the police officials in the city, three other names apart from that of the Crane operator have been included. The production house, Lyca & the manager of the said company have also been booked following the crane accident at EVP studios. Under IPSC Sections 287, 337, 338, 304 (a), the case has been filed.

While the investigation underway, there were several people on the spot who had to be rushed to the hospital after the incident due to trauma and are currently seeking medical help from a Chennai Hospital. After the incident, Kamal Haasan, director Shankar and the producer of Indian 2, Subashkaran visited the hospital and met the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the FEFSI (Film Employees Association Of South India) have decided that none of the employees hired by the production house will be allowed to go on shoot till the safety agreement is signed by the filmmakers.

Due to this, filming for the Kamal Haasan-led drama will be stalled for at least the next ten days. Meanwhile, the production unit has also informed that a few technicians were also injured and the Nazerathpet police sources have claimed that they are likely to call Kamal Haasan, the director of Indian 2 and other members present at the time of the accident to understand and investigate the matter further. As of now, no arrests have been made.

(This is a developing story)