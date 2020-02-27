Has Kamal Haasan's Net Worth Taken A Hit Post The Accident On The Sets Of 'Indian 2'?

Legendary Indian film actor Kamal Haasan has gained a special place in fans' hearts in the time he has been in the film industry. He is known for his offbeat choices of role in films and playing them with total dedication. His stellar performances across the South Indian and Hindi film industry have earned him several awards and accolades. Kamal Haasan has worked in various films in South Indian and Bollywood film industry as a film actor, screenwriter, film director, dancer, playback singer, producer, and a lyricist. He is also an active politician. Here is a look at the versatile actor’s net worth.

Kamal Haasan's net worth

Kamal Haasan’s net worth is estimated to be around $100 million. He has earned most of his income by producing and acting in many successful films like Vishwaroopam, Vishwaroopam 2, Dasavatharam, and Chachi 420. He also has a spot in the Forbes South celebrity 100 lists. Kamal Haasan is one of the few Indian celebrities who have also featured in the International Forbes 100 list as well as in the Indian Forbes list. He has also won 4 National Film Awards as well as nineteen Filmfare Awards. He was also awarded Padma Shri in 1990 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 set accident

While shooting for Indian 2, the crew of the film met with an unfortunate accident. At least 3 people died and more than 10 people were injured in the incident. The accident happened when the crane that was in use during shoot collapsed. The incident has shocked everyone and made people raise questions regarding how safe movie sets are. Recently, Kamal Haasan also wrote a letter to the producer of the show asking him to elaborate about safety measures taken on the set.

