'Indian 2' Accident: Kamal Haasan Says 'It's Dutiful Homage' After Being Questioned By CCB

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was questioned in connection with the accident of the sets of Indian 2. The actor appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai for questioning about the fatal accident that took place on the sets on Tuesday morning.

Though the actor's name has not been mentioned in the FIR as per sources, he has been called for questioning by the special branch considering that in a statement Haasan mentioned that he had been just two meters away from the incident and could have been hurt himself had he not just moved out of the way. In visuals accessed by Republic TV, Kamal Haasan can be seen escorted by several security guards inside the Central Crime Branch (CCB). After questioning, the actor in a statement said, "We are trying to ensure that no such incident happens in the future and all effort is being taken in this front"

Kamal Haasan's statement after questioning

When asked about what transpired at the CCB, the actor informed that he was asked about the incident and claimed that this was just an effort to make sure that similar incidents as such don't take place in the future. "For the three brothers that I lost that day this is my responsibility to come and narrate the series of events. We are trying to take the necessary steps. What happens next will be conveyed "

He said giving information to police was his 'dutiful homage' to those who passed away in the accident. "I took this as a dialogue with police to prevent incidents at shooting locations. Very soon, we will discuss it with the film fraternity and seek police advisory to avoid such accidents".

As of now, the crane operator Rajan has been arrested and the investigation is underway

(This is a developing story)

