'Indian 2' Fatal Accident: Production House Condoles Deaths Of 3 After On-set Crane Crash

Three people were killed while nine more were injured in a crane accident on the set of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 on Wednesday. The accident took place where the set was being constructed and as per the news agency, while Haasan was unharmed, three directors identified as Madhu (Personal Assistant to Director Shankar), Krishna (Assistant Director) and Chandran lost their lives to the horrific accident.

Production house condoles the death of three people

The production house of Indian 2, Lyca, issued a statement expressing their sorrow over the situation. “No words could ease what we truly feel. We have extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident happened on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday (19th Feb 2020). We have lost 3 of our most hardworking technicians. Krishna (Assistant Director), Chandran (Art Assistant), Madhu (Production Assistant). Our deepest condolences to their family members, may their soul rest in peace,” read their statement. Read below-

Previously reacting to the accident, Kamal Haasan called it "horrific"

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed, killing three and injuring nine others, police said without divulging further details. The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio, they added. According to reports, as soon as the incident happened, Kamal Haasan rushed to the spot and ensured that the rest of the cast and crew are safe. Director Shankar was working close to the spot but he had a miraculous escape.

Indian 2 is currently being shot at EVP Studios in Chennai. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is a big-budget flick starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu in prominent roles. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian. The movie is scheduled to release next year and is much-anticipated.

