'Indian Rihanna' Renee Kujur Shares An Uncanny Resemblance With The Pop Singer

Celebrities have been an inspiration to many people. Rihanna is one of the biggest artists around the world and many admired her. People often try to follow her footsteps in several segments such as style, acting and more. Renee Kujur is one of her admirers but her obsession with Rihanna is on the next level. Renee not only followed the artist but changed her whole look to be like Rihanna. Her Instagram handle is also similar which says, 'badgalrene'. Read to know more.

Also Read | Rihanna Teases A New Album On Her Instagram And Fans Are All WORKed Up!

Renee Kujur, The Indian Rihanna

Renee Kujur is an Indian fashion model. She is known as a doppelganger to international artist Rihanna. She is also called as Rihanna 2.0 or the Rihanna of India. Her resemblance has also given rise to her modelling career. In an interview with a daily Renee talked about her look. She said that photographers would tell their clients that she resembles Rihanna. That way, it was easier to convince them. No one could deny that Rihanna was beautiful. That sort of worked in her favour.

Also Read | Rihanna Glows In Golden During Promotions Of Her Cosmetic Brand Fenty

Renee added that with such a deep-rooted prejudice in people’s mind, it would have been very tough to get work. The Rihanna factor turned out to be a blessing for her. Rihanna has already convinced people that she is sexy and beautiful, and the West is crazy about her. If she resembles her, how can she be unattractive? That is how our mind works. She does not know where she would have landed without Rihanna.

Also Read | This Is What Ariana Grande Has To Say About Her Internet Doppelganger

Renee Kujur revealed that from where the idea came from. She stated that one day, a friend realised that Renee bore a striking resemblance to Rihanna and photographed her without changing her skin tone. She mentioned that she laughed off the Rihanna part. But soon, everyone was saying the same thing.

Also Read | Internet Finds Late Actress Sridevi's Doppelganger In A Viral Tik-Tok Star, Watch Videos

Renee also expressed her feeling that she wants to meet Rihanna one day. She said that Rihanna, in a way, turned around her destiny. She would love to meet her, surprise her and thank her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.