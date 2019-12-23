Rihanna Teases A New Album On Her Instagram And Fans Are All WORKed Up!

Rihanna is completely capable of breaking the internet with a single post. The singer posted a hilarious video on Instagram, which not only tickled the funny bones of her fans but also gave them something to start the new year with. Rihanna's post hints a new album after four long years!

Here is what Rihanna posted:

Rihanna posted a video of a dog dancing its heart out to the tunes of Jump Around. The song is by the American hip hop trio of House of Pain. In the caption, Rihanna gave an update to her fans. She wrote:

update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it

Fans are freaking out with the assumption that R9 is the supposed name of Rihanna's next album. Comments started flooding in as fans and celebrities alike commented on the post. Fashion designer Jeremy Scott called her 'YOU TEASE'! Vanessa Vanjie Mateo from Rupaul's Drag Race also commented saying, "SHADDDYYY!!! LOLOLOL omg I live". Model Lyubomir Dochev asked Rihanna to make the album a Christmas gift for all her fans.

Courtesy: Instagram

It's been four years since Rihanna's last album was released. Her last album was Anti, which is said to be a critical and commercial success. The song Work scored the position of number-one single in the year 2016.

The singer has been working on her beauty and cosmetics line Fenty beauty. She recently gave a sneak peek of her Savage X Fenty lingerie line by posting a video of herself wearing it and dancing in it on her Instagram.

