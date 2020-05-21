Did Hindustani Bhau delete TikTok account in support of CarryMinati? Here's the truth

‘YouTube vs TikTok’ has become a full-blown battle between the artists of the two platforms. YouTuber CarryMinati hitting back at TikToker Amir Siddiqui in a video that was set to create records before it was pulled down, became a big talking point. Numerous celebrities had also come out in support of CarryMinati at that time while fans had demanded 'justice'.

READ: Hindustani Bhau Backs CarryMinati, Lashes Out At Amir Siddiqui For 'abusive' Rant

Hindustani Bhau on deleting TikTok

Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau deleted his TikTok account at the same time, and it was assumed that it was to express solidarity with CarryMinati. When asked about it in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Hindustani Bhau claririfed that his decision was not related to CarryMinati.

He stated the TikTok was a ‘disease', so deleted the app two days ago. He stated that TikTok was another ‘virus’ from China like coronavirus, so he relieved himself from it by ‘killing’ it. Hindustani Bhau also said that TikTok is no longer a platform for entertainment and is being used by netizens to spread ‘wrong messages.’

He claimed that he plans to take all efforts to shut down the platform altogether. He added that anyone who wants to join him in the mission could do so. He. however, he clarified that he won’t be urging his celebrity friends to delete their accounts.

READ: Hindustani Bhau Comes Out In Support Of CarryMinati, Deletes His TikTok Account

Hindustani Bhau had publicly deleted his TikTok video that had 1.5 million followers in an Instagram video. He had also lashed out at Amir Siddiqui in his typical style.

Moreover, a video of Faizal Siddiqui too had led to outrage after promoting acid attack through it. Hindustani Bhau had fumed at him too. Calls to ban TikTok has also gained traction after Faizal Siddiqui’s video and the netizens have also vented out by reducing its rating to below 2 stars on Play Store.

Meanwhile, Hindustani Bhau made his Twitter debut on Thursday after going off TikTok. He has also been making headlines for helping the needy during the lockdown.

READ: Swara Bhasker Questions TikTok India After Faizal Siddiqui's Account Gets Banned

READ: NCW Busts TikTok's 'action' On Objectionable Videos; 'neither Mechanism Nor Sensitivity'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.