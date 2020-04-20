Rupert Grint Thanks Midwife For Her 'Gryffindor Behavior' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Harry Potter star Rupert Grint who recently appeared on a chat show named One World: Together at Home special in the UK on April 19, showed his appreciation for a 33-year-old midwife Sam Halliwell. The star lauded the efforts of the midwife for working on the frontlines of the health crisis at Birmingham Women’s Hospital in England.

Rupert Grint appreciates midwife Sam Halliwell

As per reports, the 31-year-old star who played the role of Ron Weasley in the much-loved series appeared alongside actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise. Appreciating the midwife for her sincere efforts, Grint reportedly said that it feels just amazing to hear about the courageous story of Halliwell. He added that the sacrifices she made in life are truly inspiring for others. It’s a very ''Gryffindor behavior''.

Halliwell has been self-isolating at a hotel during the coronavirus pandemic to not risk infecting her immunocompromised husband at home. Margolyes reportedly told a media outlet that during the chat stream, she said how Grint was just a little boy when she saw him during the franchise shootings and now he happens to have transformed into a young handsome man.

Grint is currently expecting his first child with longtime love Georgia Groome. As per reports, a representative of the couple confirmed the pregnancy news after Groomebwas spotted showing off her baby bump with Grint during an outing in London. The representative reportedly said that Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.

According to reports, the couple, who have been in a relationship since 2011, refrained their status from the limelight. They were spotted stocking up on supplies earlier this month amid the coronavirus lockdown. During the outing, the couple was dressed casually, with the Harry Porter star donned a dark jacket and a green cap while Groome, wore a black T-shirt and leggings.

